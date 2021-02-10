Husson



BANGOR — The following students have been named to the Fall 2020 Honors List at Husson University. Students who make the Honors List must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a grade point average of 3.4 to 3.59 during the period.

Hunter Joseph Whitney of Jay, ME is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Avery Michael Pomerleau of Monmouth, ME is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science program.

Kassie Lee Murch of Turner, ME is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Communications Technology with a concentration in Video Production and a Certificate in Photography program.

Kiara Rae Simonds of Wayne, ME is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Sport Management program.

Madison Rose Moore of Winthrop, ME is a graduate student who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences/Doctor of Pharmacy program.

Katelynne Sierra Perkins of Winthrop, ME is a sophomore who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

