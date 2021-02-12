UMaine Augusta

AUGUSTA — University of Maine at Augusta (UMA) Provost Joseph Szakas announces the 2020 Fall Semester Full-time Dean’s List. Students eligible for the full-time students’ Dean’s List must earn a 3.25 grade point average for the given semester and must be enrolled full-time. Miranda Chapman, Farmington; Destiny Daigle, Jay; Savannah Paul, Jay; Jenny Welch, Jay; Jordan Smith, New Sharon; Jared Winslow, New Sharon; Sydney Caldwell, Phillips; Emily Clemens, Wilton; Hailey Ehrig, Wilton; Lindsay Harvell, Wilton; Matt Hosie, Wilton; Bill McCrillis, Wilton; Nick Richardson, Wilton.

UMaine Fort Kent

FORT KENT – The University of Maine at Fort Kent is proud to announce their Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. This list includes full-time and part-time students. “Congratulations to the students who have made the UMFK Dean’s List,” said Dr. Deb Hedeen, UMFK President and Provost. “These students have demonstrated a level of commitment and determination in academic excellence. Their accomplishments are to be acknowledged and celebrated. We are proud to have these talented students as members of the UMFK community.” James Guillaume, Farmington

