RANGELEY – The Maine Forestry Museum has received a $3,000 grant from the Maine Expansion Arts Fund of the Maine Community Foundation to help sponsor the Little Miss and Mister Woodchip Contest and events associated with the Museum’s annual Logging Festival Days held in Rangeley, ME.

“This grant will help continue the 35-year tradition of providing children the opportunity to perform the recitation of poems, or, singing of songs before a local audience,” said Mark Beauregard, President. “The winners will be featured in the annual Logging Festival Parade the following day. The contest has allowed children to expand their skills and develop confidence in spoken word and song”.

“The grant will help secure uniquely talented Bluegrass musicians and Clogging entertainers to perform the folk-art traditions of music and dance found in the logging culture”. The event will be held on July 16, 2021 at 7:00 PM at the Rangeley Inn.

The nonprofit Maine Forestry Museum was founded in 1979 with a mission to preserve the rich heritage of forestry and conservation in the State of Maine. Its focus is to educate visitors about the historical and present-day contributions logging families, logging practices and forest management have made to the cultural and economic development of Maine. For more information visit www.maineforestrymuseum.org or call 207-864-3939,

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments. personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more visit www.mainecf.org.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: