JAY, Maine—OTIS Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce that it raised a total of $10,850.40 for the Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger over the course of the 2020 calendar year. After receiving an additional contribution of $487.77 from the Maine Credit Union League, the Credit Union will have $11,335.65 at its disposal to distribute to community hunger organizations of its choice within its field of membership.

One hundred percent of the funds raised by OTIS FCU for Ending Hunger stay local.

Fundraising totals were recently announced at the Ending Hunger Celebration Luncheon, which was held virtually this year. Representing OTIS FCU at the Luncheon were its Ending Hunger Committee Co-Chairs: Darice Dubreuil, Vice President; and Ryan Souther, Digital Branch and Facilities Manager. Of the Campaign, Dubreuil and Souther stated: “We know that 2020 was a trying year for everyone and that food pantries were called upon by higher amounts of community members needing assistance. We had to be more creative with our fundraising efforts for Ending Hunger due to our lobby being closed periodically and are very pleased with the results and our ability to help our communities.”

Maine credit unions and credit union chapters from all over the state, as well as the Maine Credit Union League/Synergent, collectively raised a record-breaking total of $969,775 for Ending Hunger in 2020. Since 1990, Maine’s credit unions, chapters, and Credit Union League have raised over $10.4 million for the Campaign for Ending Hunger, 100% of which has directly benefited hunger organizations in Maine.

