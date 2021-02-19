UMaine

ORONO — The University of Maine recognized 4,133 students for achieving Dean’s List honors in the fall 2020 semester. Due to the unusual and challenging circumstances faced this semester amid the global pandemic, the university has modified its Dean’s List policy for the fall 2020 term. The requirement that students earn 12 calculable credits to be eligible for Dean’s List has been waived. Instead, students will be eligible 1) if they earned Dean’s List recognition in spring 2020 and have placed all of their fall 2020 courses on pass/fail; or 2) if they have earned a minimum GPA of a 3.5, regardless of the number of credits taken, in fall 2020. Carrabassett Valley: Emma Downing, Alex Gerencer, Jonathan Maidman; Farmington: Kali Howard, Tristin McFarlane, Sophie Swain; Industry: Marielle Pelletier, Miles Pelletier, Makao Thompson; Jay: Hannah Maurais, Emily White; Kingfield: Jennifer Davis, Jackson Masterson, Katie Maxsimic, Avery Taylor, Seth Thomas, Guin Webster; New Sharon: Ellie Bannerman; New Vineyard: Courtney Withey; Phillips: Anna Zmistowski; Rangeley: Lauren Eastlack, Jake Farmer, Haley Morrill, Owen Sinclair; Stratton: Maya Caron, Dillan Wells, Isabella Wells; Strong: Xavier Romanoski; Temple: Will Salisbury; Weld: Michael Kersey; Wilton: Katie Brittain, Jessie Hutchinson, Lexi Mittelstadt, Olivia Schanck, Tristan Underwood, Emma Williams.

RIT

ROCHESTER, NY — Joe Crandall of Farmington was named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2020 Fall Semester. Crandall is in the computer engineering technology program. Undergraduate students are eligible for Dean’s List if their GPA is greater than or equal to 3.40 for nine credits of traditionally graded coursework; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete,” NE, D, or F; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.