The Franklin County Animal Shelter has announced the Pets of the Week. The shelter is doing their part to control the spread of COVID-19 and will be closed to walk-ins and limiting community contact until further notice. They will continue offering adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638. The shelter is located at 550 Industry Road, Farmington. They found homes for all the available dogs last week! The Pet of the Week for this week is Reginald.

Reginald is a four to six year old male and he has this to say: “Hi there, my name is Reginald. I am a sweet, laid-back, and outgoing dude who gets along well with the other cat social cats here at the shelter. My favorite things are eating, taking cat naps, and pretty much just lounging around.”

