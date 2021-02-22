Agenda Farmington Board of Selectmen 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23

***The meeting will be conducted through remote access by telephonic, video, and electronic means. The public may attend by viewing the livestream at http://mtbluetv.org/program-live-stream-farmington-selectmen.html or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MBTV11/ and/or calling 778-5874***

Item 1: Pledge of Allegiance

Item 2: Introduction of new Patrol Officer Christoph Mutschin and update on personnel changes in the Police Department

Item 3: To approve a new commercial waste collectors/haulers license for Gregory’s Disposal, Inc.

Item 4: To approve amendments to the Town of Farmington Purchasing Policy

Item 5: To discuss the possible installation of decorative streetlighting on High Street

Item 6: To accept a donation of $4,700 from the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce to the Parks and Recreation Department

Item 7: To execute a municipal quitclaim deed

Item 8: To discuss the Town Manager’s retirement

Item 9: To approve the Minutes of Feb. 9

Item 10: To discuss other business

