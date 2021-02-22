JAY — Selectpersons and Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere recognized representatives of the Tri-Town Ministerial Association Food Cupboard on Monday with a Spirit of America Foundation Tribute for their efforts.

The food cupboard serves Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls residents from the St. Rose Parish Hall in Jay.

“Volunteers of the food cupboard exemplify the meaning of volunteerism and have unselfishly given of their time and energy to others,” LaFreniere read in part from the municipal resolution.

The cupboard is open three days a week to provide emergency and supplemental food to help eligible residents who meet low-income guidelines published by the state.

The organization provides over 50,000 meals serving 450 to 470 households each year. About 50 volunteers donated 2,700 hours in 2020 to serve clients, helping with food deliveries.

Members Raymond Bryant, Tom and Mariette Castonguay and Steve and Lenia Coates represented the organization.

In other business, selectpersons unanimously voted to accept the low net price of $24,553.56 for a cab and chassis for a 2021 Ford F-600 truck from Farmington Ford for the Public Works Department. Three quotes were received. The Farmington dealership offered a $23,000 trade-in value for the town’s 2012 Ford F-550. Without the trade-in, the chassis and cab price was $47,553.

Public Works Director John Johnson told the board he will be back next month with quotes for a dump body for the truck.

In another purchase, selectpersons voted 3-1 in favor of buying a generator from Generators of Maine Inc. in Belgrade for backup power at the municipal building. The building houses the Town Office and Police Department. Chairman Terry Bergeron, Vice Chairman Tim DeMillo and Tom Goding voted in favor; Gary McGrane opposed.

The price is $20,100 for a Kohler 30RCL 120/208 three-phase propane generator. The generator will come with a 10-year warranty. The price includes all propane and electrical material, and labor for turnkey installation, removal and disposal of the old generator. Three other bids were also received.

McGrane said he thought more research should have been done.

In other business, a Road Paving Committee is looking to develop a work plan this year. It is considering paving Church Street which has sidewalks on both sides. Selectpersons are asking residents to weigh-in prior to making a decision on whether to do away with one sidewalk. Both sidewalks by the church will remain in place.

« Previous

filed under: