Supper

JAY -Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 at 64 Jewell St. in Jay. Friday take out supper for Feb. 26. Served at 5 p.m. Veggie lasagna w/ a side Caesar salad with garlic bread and cheesecake squares for dessert, just $9. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal.

Lunch

FARMINGTON —Free take-out fish chowder lunches on Wednesdays until the end of March. Donations accepted. Trinity United Methodist Church at 612 Farmington Falls Road, will be serving take-out fish chowder lunches on Wednesdays at 11:30-12:30. The fish chowder lunch will continue every Wed. through the months of Jan., Feb., and March. The lunch includes homemade fish chowder, fresh biscuits, homemade cookies, pickles and butter. The lunches will be served on a drive-up basis only. The church will not be open for use due to the pandemic restrictions. Please call 778-3921 for more information. Hope to see you next Wednesday at 11:30 am weather permitting. If there is inclement weather our cancellations will be seen on Channel 6(WCSH) or heard on WKTJ.

