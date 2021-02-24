LIVERMORE FALLS — Two dogs perished Tuesday night when a fire ripped through a two-story house at 53 Leeds Road, also known as Route 106, in the East Livermore area of town.

Investigators Chris Stanford, Isaiah Peppard and Sgt. Ed Archer from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were on the scene Wednesday with Fire Rescue Chief Edward Hastings IV and Assistant Chiefs Tyler Poulin and Ben Guild, to investigate the cause.

It’s undetermined, Hastings said.

The house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, he said. It was a total loss and it was insured, he said.

Kyle Bachelder, 34, and relatives, Benjamin Barker, 33, and Nicholas Hanson, 39, lived there, Hastings said. No one was home when the fire started.

A member of a family who was living in a camper on the property heard a noise and was alerted to the fire. It was reported at 7:01 p.m., Hastings said.

The family of Timothy and Audrey Smiley who live in a camper on the property, also lost their source of power and water, he said.

About 30 firefighters from Livermore Falls, Livermore, Jay, Fayette, Wayne, Chesterville and Wilton responded.

Firefighters returned to the scene about 2:42 a.m. Wednesday to extinguish a small rekindle of the fire, Hastings said.

The house and land are valued by the town at $132,300 and is owned by Charlie Barker of Leeds, according to the town records, interim Town Manager Amanda Allen said.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: