REGION — Graduating seniors from Maine high schools who are National FFA (Future Farmers of America) Organization members and interested in pursuing a career in farming, agriculture, or natural resources are invited to apply for a Ronald P. Guerrette FFA Scholarship through the Maine Community Foundation.

The Guerrette FFA Scholarship Fund provides one $1,000 scholarship per year. The application deadline is March 1, 2021. To learn more, visit the statewide scholarships section of MaineCF’s website, www.mainecf.org .

The fund was created in 1998 by friends and family of Ronald P. Guerrette of Caribou to honor his life and work.

