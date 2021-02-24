ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer two new webinars about cooking with Maine foods from 2–2:45 p.m., March 9 and March 23. The first March “Cooking with the Maine Harvest” session focuses on using home-frozen fruit in baking and cooking, followed by one about cooking with home-canned foods two weeks later. Instructors share recipes and techniques in this interactive series, which continues through the spring.

Registration is required; a $5 donation per session is optional. Register on the program webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/food-health/food-preservation/hands-on-workshops/ to receive the link and resources. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Kate McCarty, 207.781.6099; [email protected].

