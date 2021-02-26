FARMINGTON — The Farmington Public Library will be opening its doors again by appointment starting on Tuesday, March 2. In-building and curbside appointments can be made from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays.

It will be allowing two households into the library at a time, one in the children’s area and one in the adult section or computer room. 15 minute and 30 minute appointments can be made for in-building visits. Our curbside services will remain the same.

Please call the library at 207-778-4312 to schedule an appointment. Patrons may also send emails or Facebook messages to the library to request an appointment time. Appointments are a necessity as walk-ins are not allowed at the moment.

Appropriate face coverings must be worn at all times when in the building for everyone over the age of 2. Disposable masks will be provided for those who do not have access to an appropriate face covering at the time of their appointment.

More detailed information can be found on the Farmington Public Library website: www.farmington.lib.me.us

The library staff is happy that it will be able to welcome people back into the building, and thanks all patrons for their understanding when it returned to curbside during the holiday COVID-19 spike.

March 2 is National Read Across America Day – celebrate with a trip to the library!

