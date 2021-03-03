Emmanuel
BOSTON — Emmanuel College in Boston has named Julie McConnell of Winthrop to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester. To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, Emmanuel students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester.
