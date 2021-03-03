FARMINGTON — Franklin Community Health Network announced today that it has appointed an experienced communications professional from the Farmington community to the newly created role of director of communications and public affairs.

Ryan M. Mastrangelo, who for the past several years has led the marketing and communications efforts at the University of Maine, Farmington, will be joining FCHN on March 1.

Mastrangelo’s experience as a communications leader at UMF dates back to 2017, and overall she has been working in higher education for the past decade. She joined UMF in 2016 in the admissions office and soon after took over the marketing and communications function.

“We were all very impressed with Ryan,” said Trampas Hutches, president of Franklin Memorial Hospital and its local parent, FCHN. “We found her experience and insights from the world of higher education to translate well to the marketing and communications work we must undertake at FCHN. Ryan knows well how to work with a local organization within a larger system, as UMF is part of the state’s university system in much the same way we are a part of MaineHealth.”

Hutches said Mastrangelo knows the Farmington community well and has experience in her current role with marketing, community relations and internal/corporate communications. “I am confident she will be an effective spokesperson for FCHN as we pursue our vision and mission on behalf of the Franklin County community,” he said.

“This is a very exciting opportunity,” said Mastrangelo. “The University of Maine at Farmington has been an incredible place to work, and through this new role, I will continue to serve my community by promoting the health and wellbeing of the people of Franklin County.”

In her new role, Mastrangelo will be responsible for FCHN’s external and internal communications, making sure its patients, employees and the broader community are aware of the high quality work done every day at FCHN. She will also be responsible for promoting FCHN’s services throughout the region, and she will sit as a member of FCHN’s senior executive team. She will also be a part of the MaineHealth marketing and communications team spanning the larger health system.

