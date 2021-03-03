NORTH LIVERMORE — At the North Livermore Baptist Church Feb. 21 service the congregation was welcome in by Pastor Bonnie Higgins at 9:30 a.m. to begin the service.

The Call to Worship was read and the Invocation/Lord’s Prayer was recited. The hymns that were sung was “We Have Come Into His House”, “Day by Day”, “Sanctuary” with “Go Now in Peace” to complete the service. Linda Lyman is the organist each week.

The sermon, titled “God’s Breath” reading the scripture from Genesis 2:7-8. As we make another step towards the cross, this week Pastor Bonnie talked about the beginning of man. Sometimes children are told they are an accident, or they are pushed aside because no one wants them. Pastor Bonnie explained that God said everyone is important and everyone is needed because He created each one of us in his unique way. Beginning with Adam, God formed him from the dust of the earth and then God took His own breath and gave some to Adam. God wants us to know that we are all wanted and not here by accident because He gave us our first breath.

In these two verses, there are three verbs that Pastor Bonnie spoke about. The first one was that God formed us. He made us in His image and took great care forming us. Some people will say they are a self-made man, which none of us are, God gets all the credit for you we are and what we become. The second one is that He breathed into us. After He formed us, He took His breath and breathed life into us. Before this we were not a living being, but because of His breath we are. God gave us our first breathe to live, what about our eternal life. Once we accept Jesus as our personal Savior, God breathes His Spirit into us so we can live eternally with Him someday. This is why Jesus came from Heaven to die on a cross for our sins and rose three days later, to give us the opportunity to live with Him in Heaven. The third and last one is that He placed us where we are. There is a reason why we are where we are, God needs us here to do His mission work. He has brought us all together in this place for one purpose, to do His Will in our communities.

Pastor Bonnie went on to say that because God took great care with making us, we should trust Him with our entire life. Our bodies are sanctuaries, God’s temple. We are His masterpieces and we should take into account that we are valuable beings to God. In 1 Corinthians 6:19 it says that our bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit. As the Holy Spirit is part of the Trinity, and we know that when we accept Jesus as our personal Savior, God lives within us. We must make sure our bodies are a place for God to reside in. We became living beings because God breathed into us. We should be thanking Him for our life.

Announcements listed in the bulletin was that the congregation will be collecting Canned Soup for the food pantry in March. March 6 will be a Deacons and Trustees meeting at the church. After church would be the free drive-thru Chicken Noodle Meal pick-up and delivery. The AA meetings are held on Friday nights at the church.

For information, check out the new website at northlivermorebaptistchurch.org. Also, on the North Livermore Baptist Church’s Facebook page the sermon is posted and on their website is a link to YouTube for the sermon. You can email the church at [email protected] Pastor Bonnie’s office hours are Monday and Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to noon. (If there is a no school day in the school district, Pastor Bonnie will not be in the church’s office that day)

