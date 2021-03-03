LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus has announced its Online Education Center classes for March 2021. Due to the pandemic and current CDC guidelines, all classes are held virtually at this time. Classes and workshops are free, unless noted. Whether you’d like to try an online social or support group, Zoom 101, one of our chronic disease self-management programs, or Tai Chi for Health & Balance, we have options for you! If you’ve been interested in joining one of our offerings but don’t understand how – reach out! We’re here to help get you further connected with others online. We strive to provide a welcoming online space for you to come, socialize, laugh, and learn together. Please register by emailing [email protected] or calling 795-4010 or 1-800-427-1241. For more information, visit seniorsplus.org/education-center.

CLASSES

What is Speech-to-Speech Relay? Date: Thursday, March 11. Start time: 1-2 p.m. Presenter: Debra Bare-Rogers, Disability Rights Maine. Location: Zoom

Speech-to-Speech (STS) is a free service for people with a speech disability. Maine Relay STS provides one-on-one support for telephone calls. A specially trained STS operator simply listens to the conversation and repeats your message, whenever needed. Video-Assisted Speech-to-Speech (VA-STS) allows a person who has a speech disability to use both a telephone line and a video device to make relay calls. VA-STS provides the STS relay operator with visual communication cues from the STS caller via a one-way video conference connection. These cues may include lip reading, spelling in the air, facial expressions, and other physical movements. Join us to learn about these no-cost relay services available to Maine residents.

Zoom 101: Using Video Technology to Stay Connected – Friday, March 12 or 26, from 1-2 p.m. Instructor: SeniorsPlus Staff. Location: Zoom. Join us for this one-hour class to become more familiar on how to use Zoom to participate in SeniorsPlus’ online classes, or to simply stay connected with friends and family near and far. You do not need a Zoom account or to download any apps to participate in this class, unless logging in from an Apple device. You do not need a video camera for your computer, although it is helpful. You can participate with computers or handheld devices. Educational material and resources will be provided for continued learning.

Free Financial Literacy Program – Info Session: – Tuesday, March 23, from 10 to 11 a.m. Instructor: Kendra Wheeler, Branch Manager & Amelia Milligan at Bangor Savings Bank. Location: Zoom. If COVID-19 has taught us anything, it’s that we need to be prepared. Not just financially, but mentally. We need to have financial peace of mind so we can take care of our family’s health and happiness. During these trying times, who can you turn to for everyday money decisions? Who listens to your financial goals and helps you make a plan? Who helps you navigate financial obstacles? Bangor Savings Bank is piloting a new program featuring “financial coaching.” No judgement. No product pushing. No forcing you to do anything with your money you don’t want to do. Just listening and guidance. But you run the show. Come join Kendra and Amelia to learn more about their free financial literacy program. Weekly or bi-monthly 30-minute sessions via a phone call or Skype video chat will be provided to those interested in perusing this resource. You can do this by yourself or with a significant other. All your choice. If you’d like to have someone to talk to about all things money – this is a program you don’t want to miss learning more about!

Zooming Together While Physically Apart — Wednesday, March 31, time: 10-11 a.m. Location: Zoom. SeniorsPlus has partnered with River Valley Healthy Communities Coalition and Healthy Oxford Hills to host Zooming Together While Physically Apart! We invite you to join us for our monthly Zoom call where we will spotlight a specific topic before opening up the conversation to the group – this is a time to learn, socialize, laugh, and have fun together. To help with food insecurity during this time, River Valley Healthy Communities Coalition will also be giving away one Hannaford gift card to an attendee.

Crafting with Corinne — Date: At your convenience, Time: At your convenience, Material Pick-Up: Week of March 29 (subject to change based on current CDC guidelines). Instructor: Corinne Saindon. Location: Pre-recorded video/instructions. Cost: $5.00 for 2 project kit. With Easter just around the corner, join Corinne and create a cute Easter craft that you can use for gift giving or a table decoration — mini Easter eggs will fit perfectly in these boxes. This month’s second project will be a beautiful Easter card to share with a loved one. All supplies provided except adhesive.

Fraud & Scams — Date: Thursday, April 15, Time: 6:00-7:30 p.m., Presenter: SeniorsPlus Staff, Location: Zoom. This workshop will give you the information needed to determine what is real and what is a scam. What does fraud look like? What are the latest scams out there? How do you recognize fraud? Find out what you can do to protect yourself and where to go to report things so others don’t become the next victim.

Health Care Advance Directive Planning during COVID Times — Date: Friday, April 16, Time: 2-4 p.m. Host Organizations: SeniorsPlus, Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice & St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center. Location: Zoom — video and audio required. Join us on this year’s National Decision Making Day, April 16, to explore your worries and wishes in relation to healthcare decision making. All from the comfort of your own home, we will use games, resource sharing, and conversation to explore what matters most to YOU. There will also be time for us to review the Maine Health Care Advance Directive Form. Resources and the Maine Health Care Advance Directive Form will be provided to you through email.

Medicare Made Simple — Date & time: At your convenience, Instructor: SeniorsPlus Staff. Location: Online video. Reach out to receive this pre-recorded Zoom class to learn how to navigate Medicare with this introductory course. Learn about your insurance options with Medicare, when to enroll or change plans, and how state law may affect your choices. This presentation is perfect for people who are new to Medicare or anyone who currently has Medicare and would like to learn more.

AT&T — Cyber Aware Webinar — Date & time: At your convenience. Instructor: AT&T Staff. Location: Online video. Reach out to receive this pre-recorded Zoom class to learn more about online fraud and scams. This presentation is perfect for people who are interested in learning statistics, how to recognize scams, and what to do to protect yourself while online.

CAREGIVER GROUPS & RESOURCES

Caregiver Support Groups: Monday, March 8 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and Thursday, March 25 from 8-10 a.m. Location: Zoom or Telephonic. Our caregiver support groups offer a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation can be an empowering experience. Due to current public health concerns, the group will meet over the phone vs in-person.

CARES Dementia Family Training

CARES® for Families was developed specifically for those caring for a loved one living at home. It includes many practical strategies, tips, and the 5-step CARES® Approach. This award-winning training and certification program was developed for family members or friends caring for a loved one with memory loss or dementia. Like other CARES® products, this program centers around the CARES® approach and offers many practical and invaluable strategies to common caregiving situations.

“CARES” stands for:

C – Connect with the Person

A – Assess Behavior

R – Respond Appropriately

E – Evaluate What Works

S – Share with Others

To receive CARES® Dementia Care for Families™ at no cost, follow the below steps:

1. Go to www.hcinteractive.com/login

2. Enter the Product Key: YXT64

3. Click Log In

4. Verify SeniorsPlus’ information

5. Click Yes to the question “Is the above information correct?”

6. Click +New User (after your initial login, you will need to click Existing User for all future logins)

Opportunity includes 4 hours, 4 modules

Compliments of SeniorsPlus

Promotion expiration date: September 25, 2021

Caregiver Support Newsletter

Did you know that SeniorsPlus started a quarterly Caregiver Support Newsletter in September? The goal of the newsletter is to share caregiver specific resources and opportunities to those in need. If you or someone you know is in need of caregiver support and would like to receive the newsletter, please reach out. We’re happy to add you to our mailing list.

OTHER GROUPS

Coffee & Comfort — Bereavement Support Group – Date: Monday, March 1, Time: 3-4:30 p.m. Instructor: Beacon Hospice Staff. Location: Zoom or telephone. Loss is hard. The great news is, no one needs to feel alone through their bereavement. Coffee & Comfort offers a safe place where one can receive the grief support they are seeking. Due to current public health concerns, the group will meet over Zoom versus in-person. Zoom phone and video-conferencing information will be provided to registrants.

Virtual Knitting Group — Dates: Every other Wednesday, March 10 and 24, Time: 5-6 p.m. Group Lead: SeniorsPlus Staff Location: Zoom. Join our knitting group to work on your own project, learn from others, and socialize!

Healthy Living for ME – SeniorsPlus’ 2021 HL4ME virtual workshops are open to registration! Workshops currently include Tai Chi for Health & Balance, Better Health NOW toolkit, Better Health Now with Diabetes toolkit, Better Health Now with Pain toolkit, and our Living Well workshops through Zoom! Some workshops require the use of Zoom (video and audio), while our toolkit options allow you to connect over the phone with others or 1-on-1 with a facilitator.

