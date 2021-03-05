Suppers
EAST DIXFIELD — Hall Farms Sap House had so much fun with their last take out meal that they want to hold another one! Saturday, March 6 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Hall Farms newly built Sap House they will be serving another home cooked meal.
The menu includes pulled pork, mac and cheese, cole slaw, and corn bread for only $10. Add a Hall Farms Maple Whoopie pie for only $2 extra. Please call ahead to order your meals and reserve a pick up time from 3 to 6 p.m. Call (207) 645-2862, orders will be taken until noon on Saturday, March 6. So come to their new Sap House, located at 5 Science Hill Road in East Dixfield. (across from R.S. Osgood on Rt 2)
JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 at 64 Jewell St. in Jay. Friday take out supper for March 5. Served at 5 p.m. Crab-cake sandwich with fish chowder, whoopie pies for dessert. $9. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal.
Virtual Support
REGION — Sexual Assult Prevention and Response Services (SAPARS) is planning to hold a virtual support group for adult survivors (18+) of sexual abuse, sexual assault and sexual harassment beginning in March/April 2021. This group is specifically for women who have worked with a therapist and who have a high level of healthy, self-coping skills. If you or someone you know may be interested in exploring the possibility of joining this group please contact Paula at 784-5272. Interested individuals may also send an email through our website, sapars.org, or message us through any of our social media platforms. All SAPARS services are free and confidential!
