REGION — Hannaford Supermarkets will begin COVID-19 vaccination efforts at 35 pharmacies across Maine later this week.

“Our stores and pharmacies, located throughout Maine and staffed by experienced health care professionals, are committed to serving as community partners in vaccinating the public,” said Wendy Boynton, RPh, Director of Pharmacy Services at Hannaford. “By working together to immunize the public, we can help keep Mainers from contracting this virus.”

Working with Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 35 Hannaford pharmacies will be receiving a limited supply of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine and will begin administering the vaccine as soon as it’s made available.

Vaccines will be available by appointment only through Hannaford’s online scheduler at www.hannaford.com/pharmacy/covid-19-vaccine to Maine residents who meet eligibility guidelines as determined by the State of Maine. Recently, Governor Mills announced that Maine residents age 60 and older are eligible for vaccination beginning March 3, 2021.

“As more vaccine becomes available, we’ll be opening up more vaccine appointments and extending to additional pharmacies,” added Boynton. “The web site offers the most current and comprehensive information about vaccine administration—and we encourage the public to check the web site regularly for up-to-date information and appointment availability. Since the online scheduler updates in real time and reflects true appointment availability, customers are asked not to call the pharmacy for appointment information.”

Local stores that will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines, include: stores in Jay, Farmington, Turner, Rumford and Winthrop, as well as stores in Auburn and Lewiston.

In November, Hannaford was approved by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to provide COVID-19 vaccinations and signed with the Centers for Disease Control to be a recipient of vaccines. Hannaford Pharmacies began vaccination efforts in Massachusetts and New York in late January.

In preparation for vaccine administration, Hannaford: Purchased additional freezers and prepared pharmacies to receive the vaccine. Provided additional training and education to pharmacists, pharmacy interns and technicians. Purchased additional personal protective equipment.Developed digital appointment forms and scheduling tools to decrease wait times and maintain social distancing.

Hannaford operates 156 pharmacies across Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont.

