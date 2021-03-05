COUNTY — Each year United Way invites non-profits to apply for funding through its Community Partner Investment program. Decisions on how the funds are allocated are made by a review committee comprised of community members. We thank the following for serving on the committee this year:

RaeAnn Pike, Franklin Savings Bank, Chair; Larry Karno, Coldwell Banker Sandy River Realty; Merrill Woodworth, community member, Kingfield; Pauline Rodrigue, community member, Farmington; Shaun Riggs, The Dugout Bar and Grill; Terri Winslow, Eagle Elevator; Phil Hilton, University of Maine System; Ashley Montgomery, UMF; Becky Davis Allen, Bangor Savings Bank; Erica Emery, Rustic Roots Farm; Karen Henderson, Community Concepts.

RaeAnn Pike of Franklin Savings Bank has chaired the United Way Community Investment team for many years. As she leaves her post this month she notes, “It truly has been an honor and a privilege to serve as chair of the UWTVA Community Partner Investment Team. To work with a dedicated group of community members who take funds that were generously donated by community members and allocate them to area non-profit programs to address the needs of community members has been a rewarding experience. Community building community.”

For more information about our partners and to read more impact statements, visit www.uwtva.org/what-we-do/funding/community-partners.

Throughout the month of March United Way is celebrating all that donations have made possible. Be on the lookout for an invitation to the upcoming annual meeting, impact videos, prizes, and donor recognition.

In addition to Community Partner investments, United Way has recently allocated more than $80,000 to 36 additional programs meeting basic needs of Greater Franklin County residents. For more information or to apply for the next round of funding due April 30, visit: https://www.uwtva.org/what-we-do/funding/very-basics-fund.

United Way of the Tri-Valley Area’s mission is to unite people and resources to improve lives and build a strong and healthy community. Every dollar and hour are appreciated, so please consider helping United Way help others by making a tax-deductible charitable contribution. For more information about United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, visit www.uwtva.org or call 778-5048. Be sure to follow United Way on Facebook to be kept up to speed on upcoming programs and initiatives (www.facebook.com/uwtva).

filed under: