AUGUSTA — MSBA Annual Law Day Contests now underway for Maine students in grades 4-12, who are invited to submit entries for this year’s Law Day contests sponsored by the Maine State Bar Association. Students in grades 4-8 may participate in the art poster contest and students in grades 9-12 may participate in the essay contest. The entry deadline is April 1.

This year’s theme is “Advancing the Rule of Law Now.” The rule of law is a set of principles, or ideals, for ensuring an orderly and just society. Many countries throughout the world strive to uphold the rule of law where no one is above the law, everyone is treated equally under the law, everyone is held accountable to the same laws, there are clear and fair processes for enforcing laws, there is an independent judiciary, and human rights are guaranteed for all.

All entries should reflect the student’s interpretation of the 2021 Law Day theme by responding to the following prompt: What steps, if any, do you feel need to be taken in order to make the rule of law more fair and just for all?

The art poster contest has cash prizes of $50 each for the student and teacher in two grade categories: 4-5 and 6-8. The essay contest has a $75 first-place cash prize for both the student and teacher and a $50 second-place cash prize for both the student and teacher. Winning essays and posters will be published online and in the Maine Bar Journal. Winners will be announced on April 30.

Law Day was established in 1958 by President Dwight Eisenhower to mark the nation’s commitment to the rule of law. For more information about Law Day or to download the Law Day contest brochures, visit www.mainebar.org/lawday.

