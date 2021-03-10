LIVERMORE — Kindergarten registration is scheduled for Tuesday, April 13, Thursday April 15, and Friday,

April 16, 2021 at Spruce Mountain Primary School, 107 Gibbs Mill Road, Livermore, for incoming kindergarten students. In order to expedite the process, current hybrid Kindergarten students will be remote only on April 13 and April 15. This day will be dedicated to registration only.

Current RSU73 Pre-K program students will be tested while at school. There is no need to make a separate appointment for them to come in. Spruce Mountain Primary School kindergarten registration and screening will be by appointment only and will be conducted at SMPS. Please call 897-3355 to schedule an appointment. Your child must be five years of age on or before October 15, 2021.

It is necessary to have the child’s original birth certificate, current immunization records, and proof of residency (electric bill, rental agreement or tax bill) at the time of registration. Students cannot be registered without the necessary documents.

The immunization record can be obtained from your child’s physician. A certified copy of your child’s birth certificate can be obtained at the town office where you were residing at the time of your child’s birth.

Your son/daughter must attend the kindergarten registration, as they will meet teachers, see the classrooms, and take part in several academic screenings. These screenings will help us to determine your child’s placement in our Kindergarten programs.

Please notify anyone you know of that has a kindergarten age student residing in RSU73 that they must register at this time for the Fall of 2021.

Reminder: Current hybrid Kindergarten students will be doing at-home remote learning on Tuesday, April 13 and Thursday, April 15, 2021. (Please contact your child’s teacher with any questions) This day will be dedicated to registration only. Please follow all DOE/CDC/COVID-19 recommendations.

