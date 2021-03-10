LIVERMORE FALLS — Donald White, 44, of Jay who held three people hostage Monday at 48 Knapp St., died from a self-inflicted gunshot to the head, Marc Malon, spokesman for the state Attorney General’s Office, said Wednesday.

A shot fired by a state trooper that struck White was not lethal, Malon wrote in a news release.

The cause and manner of death was determined Wednesday by Dr. Lisa Funte, deputy chief medical examiner, after an autopsy at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, according to Malon.

The investigation of Trooper James MacDonald’s use of force is continuing. He is a member of the State Police Tactical Unit, according to Malon.

White, who was armed with a gun, broke into the residence early Monday, according to police. One of the four hostages who lived there, Amie Smith, escaped and alerted police to the situation.

White was an ex-boyfriend of Smith and once lived at the Smith family’s house, according to police.

Hostages were restrained by zip ties, police previously said.

Two of them either escaped or were released later Monday. The last one, Kenney Smith, 64, father of Amie, met with his family early Tuesday after the more than 15-hour standoff with police. He was injured during the ordeal.

State, county and local police converged on the scene, including tactical teams from Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Negotiators tried to get White to come outside and to let Smith go. The standoff ended early Tuesday.

Maine State Police spent Tuesday removing bombs from the house, allegedly brought in by White, and the investigation continued Wednesday.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office planned to begin its investigation Wednesday.

Most of Knapp Street, which runs from Livermore Falls into Jay, was blocked to traffic Monday and Tuesday. Livermore Falls Police Chief Ernest Steward Jr. said he hoped the investigation would be completed Wednesday night so it could be fully reopened.

Ricky Merrill of Jay, who lives on Knapp Street, said, “I understand there is an investigation that needs to go on but at the same time I have to move my trash and this will be the third day with no mail, unless I go get it,” he said, adding that no one advised him he had to go get his mail.

“It would be nice to have the street back to the way it was so we don’t have to go around in circles to get from one place to the other,” he said.

A woman who lives at the Lavoie Street Apartments in Jay said she walked the length of Knapp Street to get to Richardson Avenue earlier Wednesday so she could pick up groceries. On the way back, she carried two bags of groceries and was told by police she would have to go the long way around.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: