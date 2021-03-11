EAST WILTON — The Masonic Group at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Building, 70 Bryant Road, will offer a pickup/takeout baked chicken supper from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 20.
The meals cost $9 for adults and $5 for those younger than 12. Meal reservations are requested by 5 p.m. Thursday, March 18. Home deliveries in the Farmington and Wilton area will be offered for $10 per meal.
For a reservation, call Alan Morison at 207-645-4366 or Alvin McDonald at 207-645-2190.
