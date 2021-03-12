Suppers

EAST WILTON — On Saturday, March 20, 2021, the Masonic Group at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Building, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, ME will be offering a pickup/takeout supper from 5-6 p.m. The menu will consist of baked chicken, potatoes, vegetables, rolls and blueberry cake for dessert. The cost of meals for adults is $9, for those under the age of 12 the cost will be $5. We would appreciate reservations for meals by 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 18. We also offer home deliveries in the Farmington and Wilton area for $10 per meal. For reservations for meals call Alan Morison at 645-4366 or Alvin McDonald at 645-2190.

JAY -Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 at 64 Jewell St. in Jay. Friday take out supper for March 12. Served at 5 p.m. Enter from the Jewell St. entrance. The cost will be $8 for Hamburg stroganoff with green beans and brownies for dessert. For March 19, the menu will consist of Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, veggie, with pistachio cake for $8 Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal.

filed under: