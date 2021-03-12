CANTON — Victor Leinberger, 95, received the town’s Boston Post Cane and a plaque from Selectman Russell Adams during Thursday’s selectmen meeting.

He’s lived in town for 30 years.

“After moving over here from New York after retirement I am very happy,” He said. “I like this town. It’s very nice, everybody is very nice, thank you.”

The award honors New England towns’ oldest residents and dates back to 1909 where the tradition got started by the publisher of the bygone Boston Post, according to the website Maine An Encyclopedia.

In other business at the meeting, nomination papers for selectman, Regional School Unit 56 director and Planning Board member will be available Monday, Town Clerk Carol Buzzell said. Each office is for three years.

Holding those offices are Selectman Don Hutchins, RSU Director Carl Lueders and Planning Board member Robin McClintock. Their terms end June 30.

RSU 56 Superintendent Pam Doyen presented a $13.32 million budget proposal for 2021-22. The figure is $348,664, or 2.7% more than the $12.97 million for this fiscal year, which ends June 30.

Doyen encouraged residents of Canton, Carthage, Dixfield and Peru to attend the March 23 school board meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Dirigo High School in Dixfield to provide feedback on the proposal. It may also be viewed via Zoom and on the RSU 56 Facebook page.

