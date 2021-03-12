The Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road in Farmington is doing their part to control the spread of COVID-19. Right now, they are temporarily closed to walk-ins and open by appointment only until further notice. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule. Our office is open Monday through Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.

Donkey, is a male cat of four to six years old. “Hi there, my name is Donkey. I am a very outgoing and vocal dude who very much has a Jekyll and Hyde personality. I can be very sweet but I also get over stimulated very easily and have been known to bite. Due to my sharp personality, I would not be suited for a home with small children.

Bailey is a three-year-old female boxer mix. Bailey is a very sweet girl who loves being outside, going for walks, playing catch, playing in water, and overall, just loves being active. Bailey LOVES people. She loves going for car rides and being with her family. Bailey has severe separation anxiety and would love to find an active home with a family who is home most of the time, or who can take her with them when they are not home. Bailey unfortunately does not do well with other dogs, especially small dogs. Bailey is best suited for a home in the country without other dogs in the neighborhood. She is very protective of her space when it comes to other animals. Bailey is also a little bit of an escape artist and can easily scale a six-foot fence and has been known to break out of kennels.

filed under: