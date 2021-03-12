REGION — The Maine Department of Labor is warning the public of scammer’s attempts to phish individual’s personal information via social media platforms. Scammers are creating social media pages to mimic the Maine Department of Labor’s and are asking people to direct message them via these fake pages for unemployment help. The Department is working with social media platforms to remove the fake pages.

For Facebook users, look for the Department’s “verified” blue checkmark. The Maine Department of Labor will never ask for sensitive information via social media or direct messenger.

The Department is asking the public stay vigilant, never share personal information through social media, and to report fake pages immediately.

