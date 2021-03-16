Wilton Select Board agenda
6 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021
***As a result of the COVID-19 crisis the Board has determined to conduct this meeting via remote access as provided in LD 2167 (Part G). As required by law, all votes taken at this meeting will be taken by roll call. For information on participating in this meeting please access the town of Wilton website, www.wiltonmaine.org or the town of Wilton Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/TownOfWiltonMaine/ or for comments on the agenda, call the Wilton town office at 645-4961.***
Item 1: Minutes of the Select Board meeting of February 16, 2021
Item 2: Request for a Select Board approval to place an article on the Town Meeting Warrant allowing the citizens of Wilton to vote at the Town Meeting on a Resolution to support federal Carbon Cash Back legislation – Peter Campion
Item 3: Wilton Recreation Report – Frank Donald
Item 4: Wilton Police Report – Chief Wilcox
Item 5: ATV Access – Public Comment – Letter of Support
Item 6: Request for street light – Route 2/Bryant Road
Item 7: Discussion of billing insurance for fire services – vehicle accidents, debris clean-up
Item 8: Wilson Lake retaining wall – update
Item 9: Approval of appointment to Wilton Finance Committee
Item 10: Manager’s report
a. Town caucus/county budget committee vacancies
Item 11: Other business
a. Quitclaim deed – Keep Road – former Trask Property
