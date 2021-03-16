Wilton Select Board agenda

6 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021

***As a result of the COVID-19 crisis the Board has determined to conduct this meeting via remote access as provided in LD 2167 (Part G). As required by law, all votes taken at this meeting will be taken by roll call. For information on participating in this meeting please access the town of Wilton website, www.wiltonmaine.org or the town of Wilton Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/TownOfWiltonMaine/ or for comments on the agenda, call the Wilton town office at 645-4961.***

Item 1: Minutes of the Select Board meeting of February 16, 2021

Item 2: Request for a Select Board approval to place an article on the Town Meeting Warrant allowing the citizens of Wilton to vote at the Town Meeting on a Resolution to support federal Carbon Cash Back legislation – Peter Campion

Item 3: Wilton Recreation Report – Frank Donald

Item 4: Wilton Police Report – Chief Wilcox

Item 5: ATV Access – Public Comment – Letter of Support

Item 6: Request for street light – Route 2/Bryant Road

Item 7: Discussion of billing insurance for fire services – vehicle accidents, debris clean-up

Item 8: Wilson Lake retaining wall – update

Item 9: Approval of appointment to Wilton Finance Committee

Item 10: Manager’s report

a. Town caucus/county budget committee vacancies

Item 11: Other business

a. Quitclaim deed – Keep Road – former Trask Property

