Suppers

JAY -Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 at 64 Jewell St. in Jay. Friday take out supper for March 19. Served at 5 p.m. Enter from the Jewell St. entrance. For March 19, the menu will consist of Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, veggie, with pistachio cake for $8. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal.

EAST WILTON —Saturday, March 20, 2021, the Masonic Group will be offering a pickup/takeout supper from 5-6 p.m. at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Building, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton. The menu will consist of baked chicken, potatoes, vegetables, rolls and blueberry cake for dessert. $9 for adults, $5 for under age 12 . Reservations would be appreciated 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 18. We also offer home deliveries in the Farmington and Wilton area for $10 per meal. For reservations for meals call Alan Morison at 645-4366 or Alvin McDonald at 645-2190.

Maple Sunday



LIVERMORE — The Norlands Living History Center will celebrate Maine Maple Sunday on March 28 with a new spin on the traditional pancake breakfast. This year, Norlands maple syrup and pancake mix can be ordered online at Norlands.org/shop and by phone (207) 897-4366. Orders can be picked-up between 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 290 Norlands Road, Livermore on March 28 at our drive-thru & contact free Maine Maple Sunday event. Please wear your masks and practice social distancing.

