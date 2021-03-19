The Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road in Farmington is doing their part to control the spread of COVID-19. Right now, they are temporarily closed to walk-ins and open by appointment only until further notice. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule. Our office is open Monday through Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.

Llewellyn is a senior male cat, and he has this to say: “Hello there! My name is Llewellyn. I am a very sweet older gentleman that would love to find a quiet home for the remainder of my golden years. I get along really well with the other cat social cats here at the shelter.

Shannon is a three to four year old female shepherd mix who is currently looking for a Foster-to-Adopt home. Shannon came to us from Mississippi in December, and unfortunately when we tested her, she came up positive for heart-worm even though she had previously been treated for it in Mississippi. We are hoping to find the right Foster to Adopt home for her while we wait a little longer to retest her and are hoping that it comes back negative this time.

According to her Foster mom in Mississippi, Shannon is a lovebug when it comes to her people but does not do well with other animals and needs to find a home without small children. She loves going for walks, being outside, and loves going for rides in cars and trucks. However, Shannan was born with genetic hip arthritis, and does not like to be picked up, or to have her hind end touched. You’d never know looking at her that she has it, she shows no signs, nor does it slow her down either. She loves to run to run and play! Shannon will need to be muzzled when going to the Vet, especially to have her temperature taken.

While in Foster care in Mississippi, she lived on a farm with horses and she loved living the farm life. She loves her people and is very eager to make her humans happy. She knows how to sit for a treat and loves squeak toys as well. According to her Foster mom, she didn’t mind being in a crate while you are not home, or to sleep in or for consistent house training.

