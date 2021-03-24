New arrivals at Treat Memorial Library include The Midnight Library by Matt Haig, the young adult fantasy The Gilded Ones by Namina Forna, and the picture book Ambitious Girl by Meena Harris. For more recommendations, tune in Saturday, April 10 and Saturday, April 24 at noon for Bonkers for Books on our Facebook page.

We will be raising funds for our garden and book fund with a 50/50 raffle. Tickets are $5 for ten tickets and $1 per individual ticket. Please contact the library at 897-3631 if you would like to purchase tickets. The winner will be announced at the end of April. Thank you for your support!

Continue traveling the world without leaving your chair with our Armchair Traveler Game every Tuesday at 1 p.m. on Facebook. We give the date, the place, and the weather…the rest is up to you!

Online Story Time is every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. In April, we will look forward to warmer days and include some suggestions for outdoor activities that you and your family can do together!

Every Thursday at 4 p.m. in April we will be exploring Books: Past and Present. We will talk about some of our favorite childhood books and pick a modern book that gives us the same feeling. What were some of your favorites? Let us know on Facebook!

Our new Book Club series, Books About Books, starts this month! This series will be all about books, book lovers, libraries, and bookstores! Our first selection is The Bookish Life of Nina Hill by Abbi Waxman and the discussion will take place over Zoom on April 8 at 3 p.m. Please contact staff if you would like a copy of the book up for discussion and the zoom link.

Please note that the library will be closed on Tuesday, April 20 in observance of Patriot’s Day.

In order to do our part in slowing the community spread of Covid-19, Treat Memorial Library is providing curbside service only at this time. Curbside service for pick-up of books and other library materials will be available Tuesdays, Wednesday, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Log into your account, reserve available items, and we will call you to make an appointment for pick up. You may also call the library to reserve. For those who prefer browsing, curbside menus will also be available to help with your book selection. Staff will also be available to assist with printing, copies, and faxing through curbside. Inter-library loan services will also still be available. Please call 897-3631 if you have any questions. Please be safe and well! Thank you for your help and cooperation during this time.

Any questions or for more information, please call the Library at 897-3631. Always remember

that you are able to log in to your own account and access the 3M Cloud Library through our online catalog at https://treat.biblionix.com/atoz/catalog/ While you are there, click on “See what’s hot” for a list of ALL the new items. Follow us on Facebook for any new developments.

