Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 at 64 Jewell St. in Jay. Friday take out supper for April 2, served at 5 p.m. Enter from the Jewell St. entrance. For April 2, the menu will consist of seafood casserole w/ broccoli and graham cracker cake for $12. . Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal.

Breakfast

EAST DIXFIELD — On April 3, from 9 a.m. to noon at Hall Farms New Sap House on 5 Science Hill Road, East Dixfield (Across from RS Osgood’s) will be offering “Takeout” of their famous pancake breakfast for only $10 on those dates. The breakfast will consist of pancakes, local maple sausage, baked beans and four ounces of Hall’s maple syrup on the side. Other maple products will be available to purchase at that time. Parking is a problem so please call ahead to reserve pickup times. For reservations, call 645-2862 through each Friday evening before the Saturday breakfasts. Reservations can also be made on Saturday morning by calling 562-2160.

Raffle

FARMINGTON — Farmington Emblem Club #460 is sponsoring a Spring Basket and Gift Card Raffle. Tickets are $5 each and the drawing will be held on April 1. For tickets contact any member or call Linda Abbott 578-8233; Candy Clark 491-4823; Dee LaPlant 778-1573; Karen Lecours 578-8337 or Shannon Smith 778-4726.

Pie Sale

FARMINGTON — Have you missed your pies made by the Pie Makers of the Farmington Historical Society? Well they will be holding a Pie Sale on April 3 from 10 a.m. until sold out! The pie makers will be selling whole pies in a variety of flavors for $14 in front of the Octagon House, located on the corner of Perham St and High St., sponsored by the Farmington Historical Society.

