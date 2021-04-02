FARMINGTON — The Wilton chapter of Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial recently donated 611 goodie bags for Franklin Memorial Hospital staff containing candy, Chap Stick, “Be an everyday hero” pin, and a card of thanks with the message, “Thank you! Please be proud of the work you do, the people you are, and the difference you make. You are all amazing!”

Edward and Lois King, chapter members presented the gifts on behalf of the fraternal organization.

The Kings also presented the hospital with a certificate of appreciation that recognized its essential workers that stated, “As a fraternal financial services organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for families and communities, we recognize your accomplishments and appreciate your contribution to your community. You’re truly a hometown hero!”

Lois King, activity coordinator for the local chapter said, “Members come together for community service-oriented activities to support causes important to them. In light of the pandemic and the stress it has put on health care workers, it seemed appropriate to provide gifts of appreciation for these essential workers this year.”

