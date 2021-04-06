FARMINGTON — Liquid Sunshine is closing its store at the intersection of Main Street and Broadway after nearly 30 years. Its owner, Sue Gordon, plans to concentrate on its sister store, Zen and Company in Kennebunk.

The Farmington store has had a temporarily closed sign on the door since March 18, 2020, to honor Gov. Janet Mills’ request that non essential businesses close to flatten the curve” in connection to COVID-19, according the Liquid Sunshine Facebook page.

“This is not a goodbye post. This is a ‘until we meet again’ post,” according to the page.

Hundreds of teenagers, young adults and others frequented the store over the years. Many looking for beads to make jewelry. It offered “unique merchandise from around the world,” including crystals, incense, clothing and gifts.

“Sunshine Family, thank you all for almost 30 years of love, light, and laughter. You have watched me grow this business and grow as a woman,” owner Sue Gordon posted. “In turn, from behind the counter I have seen an entire generation come of age then walk through the door with their children. It has been a good life and I have loved every minute of my time in downtown Farmington. One day I will return. The Western mountains are my home and the big starry skies of these foothills always help me find my true North. I can never stay away for long but my life has moved in another direction and for now I am focusing my energies on my smaller retail space and Liquid’s sister store, Zen and Company in Kennebunk.”

Gordon asked her landlord, Paul Mills, to offer the space at 165 Main St. for lease March 12.

“This was a decision that was a year in the making and one that I did not make easily,” Gordon wrote.

She hopes the space rents quickly and the next person to come along has 30 “amazing years in this great old building,” she wrote. “I will be happy to talk to potential renters but all business questions should be directed to Mr. Mills. His number is 207-778-9255.”

Gordon wrote in March that she would be going through the layaways and reaching out to everyone individually. Gift cards may be used in the Kennebunk store.

“Big love to my team and this community. I love your love. Thank you. Again, this isn’t forever, it’s simply “for now,” Gordon’s post on Facebook reads.

Gordon and Mills were not available for comment.

