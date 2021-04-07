LEWISTON —SeniorsPlus has announced its Online Education Center classes for April 2021. Due to the pandemic and current CDC guidelines, all classes are held virtually at this time. Classes and workshops are free, unless noted. Please register by emailing [email protected] or calling 795-4010 or 1-800-427-1241. For more information, visit seniorsplus.org/education-center.

What is Spring IP Relay and Sprint Web CapTel? – Date: Thursday, April 8. Start time: 1-2 p.m., Presenter: Debra Bare-Rogers, Disability Rights Maine. Location: Zoom

Sprint IP Relay: You can make calls with Sprint IP Relay on your smartphone, tablet or computer to type and view messages. This relay service allows the user to make phone calls using text (no voice or hearing required). How does it work? You type what you want to say to the operator, and then the operator relays the message to your caller and types their response back to you.

Sprint Web CapTel: This relay service works a little different; you can use any telephone and connect via computer/tablet to read captions on the call. Using the telephone allows you to use your own voice.

Join us to learn about these no-cost relay services available to Maine residents.

