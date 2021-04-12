Agenda, Farmington Board of Selectmen

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 13

Notice: The meeting will be held in the Bjorn Gymnasium at the Community Center, 127 Middle Street.

***The meeting will be conducted through remote access by telephonic, video, and electronic means. The public may attend by viewing the livestream at http://mtbluetv.org/program-live-stream-farmington-selectmen.html or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MBTV11/ and/or calling 778-3464***

Item 1: Pledge of Allegiance

Item 2: To hold a public hearing on the secret ballot referendum to be held on Monday, April 26

Item 3: To approve an expenditure of up to $10,000 from the Parks and Recreation Vehicle Equipment Reserve Account to purchase and outfit a state surplus 2014 Ford F-150

Item 4: To award the bid for cemetery mowing

Item 5: To postpone the Special Town Meeting originally scheduled for May 11

Item 6: To select a contractor to conduct the manager search

Item 7: To approve the minutes of March 23

Item 8: To discuss other business

