FARMINGTON — An attorney for a Livermore Falls woman has entered a written not guilty plea on her behalf at a Franklin County court.

Farmington police arrested Amanda Allen, 38, on a charge of misdemeanor operating under the influence after the vehicle she was driving missed a corner on March 4 at the intersection of Wilton Road and Route 133 in Farmington, police previously said.

Allen is the Livermore Falls interim town manager, town clerk and and town clerk/treasurer.

Walter “Woody” Hanstein entered his appearance with the court March 16.

The case was docketed Monday at a Farmington court .

She was scheduled to appear May 4 at the Farmington District Court.

“On her behalf, we would waive formal arraignment and ask that at a plea of not guilty be entered to this charge,” Hanstein wrote.

A dispositional conference had not been scheduled as of Tuesday for Allen’s next court appearance. Allen is out on $100 bail.

A conviction on the charge carries a maximum 364 days in prison and u to a $2,000 fine.

