FARMINGTON — An attorney for a Livermore Falls woman has entered a written not guilty plea on her behalf at a Franklin County court.
Farmington police arrested Amanda Allen, 38, on a charge of misdemeanor operating under the influence after the vehicle she was driving missed a corner on March 4 at the intersection of Wilton Road and Route 133 in Farmington, police previously said.
Allen is the Livermore Falls interim town manager, town clerk and and town clerk/treasurer.
Walter “Woody” Hanstein entered his appearance with the court March 16.
The case was docketed Monday at a Farmington court .
She was scheduled to appear May 4 at the Farmington District Court.
“On her behalf, we would waive formal arraignment and ask that at a plea of not guilty be entered to this charge,” Hanstein wrote.
A dispositional conference had not been scheduled as of Tuesday for Allen’s next court appearance. Allen is out on $100 bail.
A conviction on the charge carries a maximum 364 days in prison and u to a $2,000 fine.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Encore
Auburn filmmaker winning big with LGBT-themed short film
-
Franklin
Section of railroad tracks ripped up, temporarily halts train in Livermore Falls
-
Business
U.S. investigating possible air bag failures in GM vehicles, mostly pickups and SUVs
-
Nation / World
Minnesota officer who fatally shot Black driver resigns, along with police chief
-
Maine
COVID-19 outbreak infects 29 at Cumberland County Jail