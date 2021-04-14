NO. LIVERMORE — At the North Livermore Baptist Church April 11 service, the congregation was welcomed in by Pastor Bonnie Higgins at 9:30 a.m. to begin the service.

The Call to Worship was read and the Invocation/Lord’s Prayer was recited. The hymns that were sung was “Revive Us Again”, “He Leadeth Me”, “What a Day That Will Be”. We completed the service with “Go Now in Peace”. Linda Lyman is the organist each week.

The sermon, titled “Ready or Not, Here I Come” reading the scripture from 2 Timothy 3:1-5. Pastor Bonnie started speaking about how last week we celebrated the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Another prophecy was fulfilled. Another prophecy was also spoken of in the Bible and that is that Jesus would return for His Church at a time that God has already determined.

So many times, we have heard, “when is Jesus going to return?” or “are these the days that Jesus will come back?” We have heard many variations of these statements for years. People are always wondering if this generation is when we will see His coming. The world is in chaos and people are suspecting we are in the end times, but are we?

In the Old Testament, God instructed Noah to build an ark and take two of each kind of animal on the ark. He also told Noah to take his family with him, there were eight people all total. The people there were going on with life even when Noah was telling them to repent from their sins and turn back to God. God gave the people 120 years to repent and turn back to Him as Noah built the ark. The people chose to continue to live in sin and mock Noah. (Something that is happening today, as people continue to live in sin and mock Jesus) God chose to end the way life was then by a flood. He destroyed everyone that was living on earth except those on the ark. Jesus has promised that He would return and God will destroy this world by fire. If everything else in the Bible has come true, why would we doubt that Jesus wouldn’t be coming back, especially when He has promised He would be. John, Peter, James, and Paul, these and others have preached on Jesus’ return.

When we ask, when is Jesus coming back? We don’t know, and scripture doesn’t say, except that He is coming back. God knows the exact hour and day that He will send Jesus back for His Church. Jesus has said He is going to prepare a place for us and He would come back for each one of His children.

There are many facts that the Bible states. The first is that Jesus will come. The second is that He will come quickly, as a twinkling of an eye, the third fact is we have a responsibility to tell others about Jesus, we need to continue to serve Him, and the fourth fact is that we should be eagerly waiting for His return, we should not be wasting our life here on earth, but be busy serving Him.

Jesus is coming back, He is coming soon, are you ready for Him?

Announcements listed in the bulletin was that the congregation will be collecting Crackers for the food pantry in April. Upcoming events in the church are: West Association Spring Meeting at 2:15 p.m. at NLBC on April 11, and the Quarterly Business Meeting after morning services on April 18. The AA meetings are held on Friday nights at the church.

For information, check out the new website at northlivermorebaptistchurch.org. Also, on the North Livermore Baptist Church’s Facebook page the sermon is posted and on their website is a link to YouTube for the sermon. You can email the church at [email protected] Pastor Bonnie’s office hours are Monday and Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to noon. (If there is a no school day because of weather, Pastor Bonnie will not be in the church’s office that day)

