WILTON — Ice is officially out on Wilson Lake, and a winner in the annual ice-out contest sponsored by the Wilton Fish & Game Association has been declared.

Bruce Dyke, longtime caretaker of the contest officially declared the ice out at 7:30 a.m. on April 11. Cindy Greer of Jay had the winning guess this year. The ice is declared officially out when you can take a boat all the way from the boat ramp to the island without encountering ice.

“The ice went out 10 to 12 days earlier than average this year,” said Bruce, who has been keeping a close watch on the lake along with his sharp-eyed canine companion Wilson.

Proceeds from the annual contest benefit the Wilton Fish & Game Association, which has been encouraging people to enjoy the outdoors since 1929.

For more information, find the club on Facebook or visit wiltonfishandgame.com.

