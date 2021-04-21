To the Editor:
After decades of having a subscription to the FJ, we are forced to cancel.
The headline Lynching – Legality was highly offensive, particularly in the light of Daunte Wright’s and George Floyd’s murders.
Where was the editorial oversight? Really? We can no longer tolerate Frary’s hateful, racist views and refuse to give him a platform in our home. It’s 2021, not 1921.
Please cancel our subscription and refund our money. We will be sending it to BLM (Black Lives Matter).
Patricia Murray
Ed Ferreira
New Sharon
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Maine
Another 403 COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Maine
-
Business
New jobless claims fall in Maine; U.S. claims hit a pandemic low
-
Boston Red Sox
Blue Jays shake up lineup, beat Red Sox 6-3 at Fenway
-
Horoscope
Pisces: Someone from your past will offer insight into your future
-
Advertiser Democrat
A glimpse to the future: MacIsaac never shies away from change