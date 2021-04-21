To the Editor:

After decades of having a subscription to the FJ, we are forced to cancel.

The headline Lynching – Legality was highly offensive, particularly in the light of Daunte Wright’s and George Floyd’s murders.

Where was the editorial oversight? Really? We can no longer tolerate Frary’s hateful, racist views and refuse to give him a platform in our home. It’s 2021, not 1921.

Please cancel our subscription and refund our money. We will be sending it to BLM (Black Lives Matter).

Patricia Murray

Ed Ferreira

New Sharon

