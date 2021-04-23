LEWISTON —SeniorsPlus has announced its Online Education Center classes for April 2021. Due to the pandemic and current CDC guidelines, all classes are held virtually at this time. Classes and workshops are free, unless noted. Please register by emailing [email protected] or calling 795-4010 or 1-800-427-1241. For more information, visit seniorsplus.org/education-center.

Zoom 101: Using Video Technology to Stay Connected — Date: Tuesday, April 27. Time: 10-11 a.m. Instructor: SeniorsPlus Staff. Location: Zoom. Join us for this 1-hour class to become more familiar on how to use Zoom to participate in SeniorsPlus and Healthy Living for ME’s online classes, or to simply stay connected with friends and family near and far. You do not need a Zoom account or to download any apps to participate in this class, unless logging in from an Apple device. You do not need a video camera for your computer, although it is helpful. You can participate with computers or handheld devices. Educational material and resources will be provided for continued learning.

Crafting with Corinne — Date: At your convenience. Time: At your convenience. Material Pick-Up: Week of April 26 (subject to change based on current CDC guidelines). Instructor: Corinne Saindon. Location: Pre-recorded video/instructions. Cost: $5 for 2 project kit. Join Corinne to create a couple of cute birthday cards for women or girls in your life. All supplies provided except adhesive. All supplies provided except adhesive.

AARP Safe Driving Course Information. Date & time: At your convenience. Instructor: AARP Staff. Location: Online course. Reach out to us if you need assistance accessing AARP’s Safe Driving course. Due to the pandemic, they are offering the program online only at this time. It is a 4-hour class online that once you register you’ll have access to log in any day and time to complete it within 60 days of payment.

Writing Your Life Story — Date: Thursdays, May 20 through June 24 (once weekly for 6-weeks) Time: 10 a.m.-12p.m. Instructor: Connie Jones, Surprised by Aging. Location: Zoom. We’ve all got stories! Wouldn’t it be great if we wrote them down – for ourselves and our families and friends? This informal class will get you on the road to writing about your life, from the mundane to the marvelous. You don’t have to be a “writer” to take this class, and this will not be a critique of your writing style or grammar. Each week there will be a writing assignment, with topics chosen by the group. At the end, you will have written the first six chapters of your life story. Take a chance on finding out that you’ve lived a pretty interesting life after all! Class limited to 8 people.

Caregiver Support Groups — Date & Time: Thursday, April 29 from 8-10 a.m. Location: Zoom or Telephonic. Our caregiver support groups offer a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation can be an empowering experience. Due to current public health concerns, the group will meet over the phone vs in-person.

Living Well with Diabetes through Zoom — Date: Thursdays, May 4 through June 8. Time: 9 -11:30 a.m.Location: Zoom. Cost: FREE. This workshop is designed for people who are living with diabetes, are pre-diabetic, or supporting someone managing diabetes. The workshop offers strategies for dealing with its symptoms. Topics include: techniques to deal with frustration, fatigue, isolation, and poor sleep; appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength; meal planning; communicating effectively with family, friends, and health professionals; nutrition; pacing activity and rest; and how to evaluate new treatments. Participants will receive all workshop materials in the mail prior to the start of the workshop.

