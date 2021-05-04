Wilton Select Board agenda

6 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021

***As a result of the COVID-19 crisis the Board has determined to conduct this meeting via remote access as provided in LD 2167 (Part G). As required by law, all votes taken at this meeting will be taken by roll call. For information on participating in this meeting please access the town of Wilton website, www.wiltonmaine.org or the town of Wilton Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/TownOfWiltonMaine/ or for comments on the agenda, call the Wilton town office at 645-4961.*** 

Select Board Agenda 

Pledge of Allegiance 

  1. Minutes of the Selectboard meeting of April 20, 2021 
  2. Setting of polling hours for Selectboard and Schoolboard elections – June 8, 2021 
  3. Consideration of approval of town meeting warrant – June 14, 2021 
  4. Discussion of proposed memorial area at Lakeview Cemetery 
  5. Consideration of renewal of on-premise liquor license for Meadow Lanes Bowling 
  6. Consideration of discharge of tax collectors lien certificates 
    1. Map 17 lot 12 – 10 Wilkins Ave 
    2. Map 15 lot 164 – 25 Village View St.  
  7. Manager’s report
  8. Other business 
  9. Executive session pursuant to 1 MRSA § 405(6)(A) – Personnel  

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Franklin County Maine, Franklin Journal, Wilton Maine, Wilton Select Board
Related Stories
Latest Articles