Wilton Select Board agenda

6 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021

***As a result of the COVID-19 crisis the Board has determined to conduct this meeting via remote access as provided in LD 2167 (Part G). As required by law, all votes taken at this meeting will be taken by roll call. For information on participating in this meeting please access the town of Wilton website, www.wiltonmaine.org or the town of Wilton Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/TownOfWiltonMaine/ or for comments on the agenda, call the Wilton town office at 645-4961.***

Select Board Agenda

Pledge of Allegiance

Minutes of the Selectboard meeting of April 20, 2021 Setting of polling hours for Selectboard and Schoolboard elections – June 8, 2021 Consideration of approval of town meeting warrant – June 14, 2021 Discussion of proposed memorial area at Lakeview Cemetery Consideration of renewal of on-premise liquor license for Meadow Lanes Bowling Consideration of discharge of tax collectors lien certificates Map 17 lot 12 – 10 Wilkins Ave Map 15 lot 164 – 25 Village View St. Manager’s report Other business Executive session pursuant to 1 MRSA § 405(6)(A) – Personnel

