Wilton Select Board agenda
6 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021
***As a result of the COVID-19 crisis the Board has determined to conduct this meeting via remote access as provided in LD 2167 (Part G). As required by law, all votes taken at this meeting will be taken by roll call. For information on participating in this meeting please access the town of Wilton website, www.wiltonmaine.org or the town of Wilton Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/TownOfWiltonMaine/ or for comments on the agenda, call the Wilton town office at 645-4961.***
Select Board Agenda
Pledge of Allegiance
- Minutes of the Selectboard meeting of April 20, 2021
- Setting of polling hours for Selectboard and Schoolboard elections – June 8, 2021
- Consideration of approval of town meeting warrant – June 14, 2021
- Discussion of proposed memorial area at Lakeview Cemetery
- Consideration of renewal of on-premise liquor license for Meadow Lanes Bowling
- Consideration of discharge of tax collectors lien certificates
- Map 17 lot 12 – 10 Wilkins Ave
- Map 15 lot 164 – 25 Village View St.
- Manager’s report
- Other business
- Executive session pursuant to 1 MRSA § 405(6)(A) – Personnel
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Norine Clarke
-
Sports
NBA roundup: Embiid scores 34 points in 3 quarters as 76ers beat Rockets
-
Community
Arts commission seeks applications for poet laureate
-
Opinion
In rebuttal: Scott Roberts: Lyman wrong about COVID vaccine
-
Connections
Library to host talk on coping with COVID, building hope