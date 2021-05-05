Supper

JAY -Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 at 64 Jewell St. in Jay. Friday take-out supper. Served at 5 p.m. Enter from the Jewell St. entrance. For May 7, the meal will be ribs, coleslaw, baked beans and Oreo mousse for dessert for $12. On May 14 the menu will be: Honey glazed chicken, rice pilaf, carrots and honey bun cake for dessert. $9 Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal.

filed under: