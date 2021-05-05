LEWISTON — Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice (Androscoggin) is launching their first virtual Hike for Hospice Androscoggin. Online registration is open for this virtual fundraising event that takes place May 10-21. Participants can engage at their own pace and choose their own outdoor activity from walking or running to hiking or biking. In addition, registered participants can take part in a special family bereavement walk with their children at the Auburn/Lewiston YMCA Outdoor Learning and Education Center at 167 Stetson Road, Auburn during the event. A special StoryWalk featuring the book “Tear Soup” by Chuck DeKlyen and Pat Schwiebert will be on display to help foster communication between parents and children about loss and grief.

Each year, Androscoggin cares for thousands of Mainers at the end of their lives – in patients’ homes and at the Androscoggin Hospice House, in Auburn. Proceeds from the event will ensure hospice care for all. Hike participant and Androscoggin Nurse Practitioner, Jackie Fournier said, “Fundraising helps Androscoggin keep on the cutting edge of innovation while providing compassionate care for all of those that we serve. We all have the opportunity to give back in some way.”

Register at androcoggin.org/events/hike. The cost is $25 per person and free for ages 12 years and under. The first 200 registrants will receive an event t-shirt, swag bag filled with surprises and a special children’s activity. Participants can create their own personal fundraising page will to have a chance to win Yeti products, Sea Bags, or a two night stay at Wolfe’s Neck Farm “Wicked Easy” Camping Experience by LL Bean.

FMI: Contact Rachel Bishop, Events and Sponsorship Coordinator at 207-777-7740 or [email protected]

Photo caption: Allison Wilmot, Clinical Implementation Project Manager at Enclara Pharmacia in hiking Eldorado Canyon State Park in Colorado in support for hospice. Enclara Pharmacia is one of the event’s sponors. The virtual event’s registration is open and the event takes place on May 10-May 21. Participants can support hospice through any wellness activity in any location of their choice.

