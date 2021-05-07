Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 at 64 Jewell St. in Jay. Friday take-out supper. Served at 5 p.m. Enter from the Jewell St. entrance. For May 7, the meal will be ribs, coleslaw, baked beans and Oreo mousse for dessert for $9. On May 14 the menu will be: Honey glazed chicken, rice pilaf, carrots and honey bun cake for dessert. $9 Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal.

EAST WILTON — Saturday, May 15, 2021, the Masonic Group at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Building, 70 Bryant Road in East Wilton, Maine, will be offering a Public Takeout/Pickup meal from 5:00 to 6:00 pm. The menu will be Roast Pork, Potatoes, Vegetables, Applesauce, Rolls and Desert. $9 for Adults and $5 for those under 12. Please reserve your takeout meals by 5:00 pm on Thursday, May 13th. Reservations for meals can be made by calling Alan Morison 645-4366; Robert Lawrence 778-2354 or Alvin McDonald 645-2190. We also offer home deliveries in the Wilton and Farmington area for $10 per meal.

Farmer’s Market

WILTON — The Wilton Farmers Market opening day will be Memorial Day weekend, Saturday May 29 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at McGillicuddys Park in Wilton. The Wilton Farmers’ Market is located at 430 Main Street, in McGillicuddy Park. What can you find at the Farmers Market? Bread, whoopie pies, maple syrup, honey, maple butter, canned goods, pastries, beef, pork, eggs, goat cheese, herbs, greens, soap, lotion, jewelry, soil and more as the season continues! Come join the excitement and fun and lots of smiles to be had to start off a new year

Plant Sales



INDUSTRY — Saturday, May 29, at the Industry Town Hall from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Annual Plant Sale and Raffles to benefit Mission at the Eastward youth programs and camp scholarships. Some of the raffles will be: Gardening Basket, Family Fun Basket, Homemade Bread and Jellies Basket, Homemade Pickles Basket, two Vermiculture Bins (vermicomposting demo at sale). For more info or to donate plants call Maria @ 778-9404 or Val @ 779-7753

INDUSTRY — On Saturday, May 29, from 9 a.m. to noon, the Shorey Chapel Annual Plant Sale will take place at Shorey Chapel, on Route 43, in Industry to benefit the church’s new furnace.

