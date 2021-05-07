FARMINGTON — The Farmington Recreation Department is overjoyed with how many families participated in its Into the Woods program. This program was developed to encourage families to explore the beauty of Maine while getting exercise outside and spending quality time together. In cooperation with Powder House Hill Trails and 7 Lakes Alliance the recreation department maintains five trails near the Farmington area.

The trails in connection with this program were Bonney Woods, Flint Woods, The Whistle Stop Trail, French’s Mountain, and Mount Phillips. All five trails had three grades stakes up with an inspirational quote and original pen and ink artwork. Families hiked the trials to find the “hidden camera” picture on the signs and then sent in a selfie of it to be entered in for a prize drawing.

The prizes encourage families to continue to enjoy the beauty of Maine throughout the summer. Some of the prizes were camping chairs, coolers, hydration packs, and more. There were first-, second-, and third-place prizes, with first and second place both receiving a 2021 Vehicle Season State Park pass.

Over 110 people participated in this program which led to a total of 369 hikes. Several families completed all five trails. The photos organizers received were, filled with smiling faces, and beautiful views.

