RANGELEY —Due to overwhelming response, the Rangeley Region Guides and Sportsmen’s Association is sorry to announce The Mooselookmeguntic Landlocked Salmon Derby is closed to new entries as of May 1. Entries arriving after that date can not be honored and will be returned.

The Derby Committee anticipated high interest in a Mooselookmeguntic fishing derby and has warned, from the first public announcement, about the probable necessity of closing the Derby to new entries early if the response warrants it. As the entry numbers have stacked up it became apparent to the Committee that the entries should be closed.

Salmon Derby Committee member Kirby Holcombe, said, “ Limiting the number of entries will avoid potential problems due to overcrowding and help the Derby run smoothly for the benefit of the contestants and the Community “. The Derby Committee realized that this is the first time a fishing contest of this type has been planned for Mooselookmeguntic Lake and it would be prudent to stop adding entries on May 1.

The Mooselookmeguntic Landlocked Salmon Derby will be held Saturday, June 19 and Sunday, June 20. The derby is designed to complement the MDIFW fisheries management plan to improve the quality of the wild landlocked salmon fishery on Mooselookmeguntic Lake. The MDIFW implemented new regulations as of January 1, 2021 for Mooselookmeguntic Lake. There is no bag limit on salmon under 16 inches and a one fish limit on salmon greater than 16 inches. The Derby is for landlocked salmon under 16 inches only and for Mooselookmeguntic Lake only.

All Derby proceeds will benefit RRG&SA youth programs. The Derby Committee and the RRG&SA is thankful for all the many sponsors who have supported us.

The Derby will kick off a summer of events that RRG&SA is planning. After having to cancel most everything last year, we are hoping for more relaxed Covid 19 protocols this summer. Our signature initiative is our Junior Guides basic and advanced program which runs for six consecutive Mondays in July and August. It is a hands-on program that teaches youngsters outdoor skills and increases their knowledge of the fish and wildlife of the great outdoors. Other events and activities planned include our Strawberry Festival, kids trout pond, Nature Trail and Story Book Trail, archery range, rifle range, and trap and skeet range.

