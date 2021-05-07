FARMINGTON — United Way of the Tri-Valley Area will host its first Scavaganza, a family friendly outdoor scavenger hunt starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 15. The ‘hunt’ is expected to last 1.5 to 2 hours.

Registered teams will hunt for a series of clues and complete challenges in Greater Franklin County. Stops will include local businesses and landmarks.

Team sizes can range from two to eight people. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three teams ($400 / $200 / $100). Extra clues can be purchased during the scavenger hunt for $5 each. Bring one non-perishable item with you to complete a challenge.

Teams should include someone clever to figure out clues, someone brave to complete the challenges, and someone knowledgeable about Farmington history. Proceeds will go direct back into our community. The hunt will start behind the United Way office at 218 Fairbanks Road. A non-perishable item will be needed for one of the challenges along the way.

The participation fee is $20 per person. Teams can register online at uwtva.org.

For more information about United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, visit uwtva.org or call 778-5048. Like United Way on Facebook, too, to be kept current on programs and initiatives that are up coming.

