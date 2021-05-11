WILTON — A family escaped safely early Tuesday after a fire started in the wiring underneath a mobile home at 32 Masterman Ave., Fire Rescue Chief Sonny Dunham said.

A member of the homeowner’s family saw smoke and fire coming through the floor. It was reported at about 12:24 a.m.

The fire started underneath the deck on the back of the house and extended to an outside wall and into the mobile home, Dunham said. The floor got burned in the washer and dryer area.

Wiring needs to be replaced, Dunham said.

There was no insurance.

When firefighters arrived within minutes, there was heavy, heavy smoke inside, Dunham said. He had the owner, Charles Biendinger, checked for smoke inhalation.

There were no smoke alarms in the home, he said.

About 20 firefighters from Wilton, East Dixfield, Farmington and Jay responded. Jay Fire Rescue Department also stood by at the Wilton Fire Rescue Station on Main Street. NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel also responded.

